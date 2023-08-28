Town of St. Stephen opens first off-leash dog park
The town of St. Stephen, N.B., now has a park just for pooches.
“They can run a lot and make new friends and stuff like that,” says an excited youngster Lorenza Drumm.
The ‘Pet Valu Tails and Trails’ off-leash dog park is the first of its kind in the municipality. It’s something residents, both two and four-legged, have been wagging their tails in excitement over.
“It is just a dream come true for so many people,” says St. Stephen resident Mary Armstrong. “So many have worked so hard for it and I’m delighted that the dogs can come and am surprised and happy they are all getting along so well.”
The town held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to unveil the highly anticipated dog park.
The 780 linear foot enclosed space is located within the Elm Street Nature Reserve in town, and has two separate areas so both big and small dogs can enjoy the space simultaneously.
The project costs $40,000, with half of that money being raise by the St. Stephen Dog Club and the municipality. The additional $20,000 was donated by Pet Valu.
Former Councillor Phil Chisholm played a big role in getting the fenced in facility up. He says three different locations were optioned, but none compared to the seclusion of the nature reserve.
“We are far enough off the beaten path that we’re not going to interfere with any citizens,” Chisholm says. “There shouldn’t be any complaints whatsoever as far as noise and that goes.”
“It’s a safe place to bring your dogs and allow them to play and interact with other dogs and do whatever dogs do,” says St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern. “It’s all about safety and providing a service top the community.”
Mayor MacEachern credits area residents for making the park a reality nearly four years after the idea was first proposed at council.
“The exciting part is the people that get together and really want something and see a need for something in the community,” “You’ve met many of them this morning, they all put in all their efforts to make this a reality and bring this to our community.”
Now that the park is up, residents plan on pawing over with their pooches’ every chance they get.
“Probably two or three times a week,” says Armstrong when asked how often she will bring her dog out to the fenced in park.
“Probably every week,” Laura Drumm says. “We don’t live far so I think we are going to be here very often.”
“It’s really cool to have a dog park because we didn’t have one before,” beams Nicholas Drumm. “So it’s really good for dogs and stuff.”
Officials say the park is still a work in progress, with areas for upgrades already having been identified following opening day.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Yellowknife fire now 'being held' but it’s still not safe for residents to return: officials
Two fires threatening the city of Yellowknife are now considered as 'being held' instead of 'out-of-control,' but officials say they still don’t know when it might be safe for residents to come home as the territory continues to battle hundreds of fires.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Breathing in wildfire smoke linked with neurological health consequences: study
As wildfires continue to rage throughout northern Canada, new research reveals neurological health consequences from breathing in excess wildfire smoke.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of Ejaz Choudry is seeking $2 million in damages in a lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
Calgary
-
The Last of Us picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Montreal
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Single mother with MS collecting cans to buy oxygen equipment not covered by Quebec insurance
A Quebec single mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) is collecting cans to save for an oxygen chamber -- a game changing piece of equipment which isn’t covered by RAMQ, Quebec’s health insurance board.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton post-secondary students navigate higher costs, lower availability of housing as school year begins
As post-secondary students begin to move into dorm rooms and apartments across Edmonton, many are figuring out how to manage the high cost of living.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemic
The owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ontario police crack down on 3D-printed guns
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to crack down on what are called ‘ghost guns’ or 3D-printed firearms.
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
London
-
Indigenous leaders call for Bruce County mayor to resign after 'denigrating' and 'racist' comments caught on tape
'I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,' is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
'Did a tree fall?': Londoners recall Sunday night earthquake
Measuring a 4.3 on the Richter Scale, a small earthquake rattled residents in southwestern Ontario on Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Ottawa
-
Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding
Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.
-
Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted
Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus drivers
The school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
Vancouver
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
As food rots in evacuated B.C. properties, scavenging bears and cougars move in
A concentrated effort is underway to remove food from evacuated properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region, because the smell is attracting wildlife.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on track to fully reopen by Labour Day, but concerns about future closures loom
Highway 4 leading to the west coast of Vancouver Island is set to fully reopen before the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, after it shut down following a devastating wildfire in early June.
-
Lightning sparks out-of-control wildfires on Vancouver Island
At least six new wildfires were found burning out of control on Vancouver Island Monday. The largest of the new fires measured approximately 60 hectares by 10 a.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigate suspicious fire at crematorium
A fire was deliberately set outside of a downtown crematorium in Nanaimo over the weekend.