Toy store lights up downtown Fredericton with impressive light display

With a new, bigger shop this holiday season, Endeavours and Thinkplay art supply and toy store in Fredericton, N.B., went all out to spread cheer.

"It was an explosion of possibilities. It's kind of like when an artist gets a new blank canvas," said Tyler Randall, co-owner of Endeavours and Thinkplay toy store.

Thousands of light bulbs highlight the former Victorian home, including a window display straight out of a Christmas card.

"When October hit we were pretty exhausted and Tyler is Mr. Christmas. Like, you know, there has to be a parade float, the store has to be set up in a way that would make Santa proud because we know Santa's watching,” said Luke Randall, husband of Tyler, and business co-owner.

The store even has a special mailbox delivering kids' letters to Santa.

Preparation for the holidays wasn’t simply putting up a tree and a few lights for these creative shop owners.

"We actually have to create false walls and everything for the living room scene, we had quite a team installing everything on the roof of the building,” Tyler Randall said.

For the Randall's, it's all about bringing a smile to peoples faces.

"We were tired. We got home one night and we said why are we doing this, what are we doing this for. So, we had a really long discussion about what this means and why it's important, to bring some Christmas joy to people this year, because we've had a hard year but so has everyone else," Luke Randall said.

For the shop owners, like many businesses dealing with supply chain issues, backed up orders, and bills to pay, it has been a stressful year.

"We wanted to be a beacon for people who maybe didn't feel like they could decorate this year, who were too exhausted and we really just talked about how important that is,” Luke Randall said.

Their Christmas card inspired window display has already been a big hit, featuring a classic fireplace scene.

"Most nights when we leave here there's at least one person taking a photo in the dark with the sleigh lit up and lights all around,” Tyler Randall said.