Tracadie Beach woman, 76, dies following single-vehicle crash: NB RCMP

Police are investigating after a 76-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Tracadie Beach, N.B., Friday evening.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP and other first responders attended the scene on Highway 11 at about 8 p.m.

Few details about the incident have been released, but police say the woman, who was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office.