Tracking forest fires across Nova Scotia

Hot, dry and windy conditions on Sunday caused a series of wildfires in Atlantic Canada, with at least 10 reported in Nova Scotia.

According to the province's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, seven of the 10 fires in Nova Scotia are under control, as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Three remain out of control:

Conquerall Bank (Lunenburg)

Barrington Lake (Shelburne)

Westwood Hills/Tantallon (HRM)

The contained fires occurred in Pictou, Hants, Digby and Annapolis counties.

So far, Nova Scotia has reported 176 wildfires this season, compared to 70 at this time in 2022.

Of those, 20 wildfires have been reported in the past seven days.