Tractor-trailer driver receives tickets after rural bridge collapses in Nova Scotia

TATAMAGOUCHE, N.S. -

Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works says it has issued summary offence tickets after a rural bridge collapsed when a tractor-trailer drove over it on Tuesday.

Department spokesman Gary Andrea says the tractor-trailer carrying lumber was too large and heavy to be on the bridge and on the dirt road leading up to it.

Andrea said a summary offence ticket has been issued and other tickets are pending, with potential fines ranging from $237 to $4,100.

The Donaldson Bridge is on Lake Road, about three kilometres west of Tatamagouche, N.S.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the driver of the vehicle reported the collapse at about 7 a.m., adding that the driver wasn't injured despite the truck toppling over.

Andrea said the department is unable to comment on details of the bridge or provide inspection reports because of the investigation.

He said nearly 600 bridges in Nova Scotia -- about 14 per cent of the total -- need upgrades, meaning "they are in a condition still considered safe and receive more intensive and more frequent inspections."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.