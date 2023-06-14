Tractor-trailer driver receives tickets after rural bridge collapses in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works says it has issued summary offence tickets after a rural bridge collapsed when a tractor-trailer drove over it on Tuesday.
Department spokesman Gary Andrea says the tractor-trailer carrying lumber was too large and heavy to be on the bridge and on the dirt road leading up to it.
Andrea said a summary offence ticket has been issued and other tickets are pending, with potential fines ranging from $237 to $4,100.
The Donaldson Bridge is on Lake Road, about three kilometres west of Tatamagouche, N.S.
RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the driver of the vehicle reported the collapse at about 7 a.m., adding that the driver wasn't injured despite the truck toppling over.
Andrea said the department is unable to comment on details of the bridge or provide inspection reports because of the investigation.
He said nearly 600 bridges in Nova Scotia -- about 14 per cent of the total -- need upgrades, meaning "they are in a condition still considered safe and receive more intensive and more frequent inspections."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
Fact check: Trump makes numerous false claims in speech after court appearance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous false and misleading claims in a speech he delivered Tuesday night following his afternoon arraignment in Miami. Here is a fact check of some of the things he said in the Tuesday night address from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday alternated threats of a new Russian offensive to grab more Ukrainian land with statements about the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks.
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
Government sought out 'impartial' military college review board members
The majority of the board tasked with reviewing Canada's military colleges will be people who have not attended one of the schools and have not publicly expressed a strong opinion on their future, according to a recruitment posting.
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
5 things to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2023
Wildfires take a deadly toll on wildlife, former U.S. President Donald Trump pleads not guilty then comes out swinging, and the makers of the Instant Pot file for bankruptcy.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.
Toronto
-
York Catholic District Board students 'deserve to be safe' after alleged violence erupts at LGBTQ2S+ walkout
Students attending York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) schools are calling on the board to help make LGBTQ2S+ students and staff feel safer at school, after peaceful demonstrations were met with violence last week.
-
Officer injured after Canada Post truck crashes into York Regional Police vehicle
A York Regional Police officer suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was rear-ended but a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.
-
'I'm terrified': Ontario woman loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to consider reversal of parking permit changes
Following a flood of concerns and a petition against it, the majority of Calgary councillors have signed on to a motion to temporarily reverse a decision to introduce residential parking fees later this summer.
-
Canmore to debate employee housing in industrial areas as busy summer tourism season looms
As the Town of Canmore deals with a severe housing crisis, debate is underway about whether businesses should be allowed to build employee housing in light industrial areas.
-
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
Montreal
-
Que. mother says her daughter is being bullied at school because she's Black
A mother from Saint-Hyacinthe alleges her 13-year-old daughter is being bullied in school because she is Black, and that the school and its service centre have not done enough to stop it.
-
Montreal hospital bridges cancer and birth centres to unite family through father's treatment
Newborn babies are not often seen an adult oncology ward. However, it's been a regular occurrence for the last three weeks at the MUHC, where a baby is living at the hospital with her parents while her father fights a rare and aggressive cancer. The young child’s name is Nika, and she's been lovingly nicknamed “the D-10 baby” after the adult oncology floor where she has lived all 22 days of her life.
-
Quebec father sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for victim compensation: tribunal
A tribunal has found that a Quebec man who became a father after he was sexually assaulted by his wife qualifies for payments from the provincial fund for victims of crime. The province's administrative tribunal was asked to rule whether the man should receive the compensation given to someone who supports a child born of sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
Body found in southwest Edmonton alley, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in southwest Edmonton on Monday.
-
Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area
Widespread thunderstorm activity across central and northeastern Alberta produced several severe storms with large hail, heavy downpours and powerful gusts on Tuesday.
-
Homicide section investigating death of man with 'suspicious injuries': police
The homicide section is investigating the death of a man at a home in downtown Edmonton on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm terrified': Ontario woman loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Highway 17 crash
A 74-year-old driver from Sudbury died Tuesday in a collision on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren.
London
-
Fire captain assaulted during response call in north London, Ont.
A London Fire Department captain was assaulted by an unruly tenant during an overnight call Tuesday. Crews responded to alarms ringing at 1182 Adelaide St. N. just before 2 a.m., and 10 minutes later, the captain was heard on radio requesting help from the London Police Service.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Watches and warnings lifted for the region, fog advisory now in effect
Just a fog advisory remains in effect Wednesday morning after an afternoon and evening of advisories for funnel clouds and thunderstorms.
-
New study using nuclear medicine and rare isotopes in the fight against cancer
Scientists at Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University are working to create rare isotopes that will be used as a tool to help treat cancer.
Winnipeg
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
-
Dog believed to be cut from leash, stolen out of yard reunited with owners over a year later
A beloved Pomeranian is back in the arms of her parents over a year after it’s believed she was cut from her leash and stolen out of their Winnipeg yard.
-
Meeting over controversial rural silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa council to decide new curbside garbage collection strategy
Ottawa city council will be discussing garbage options today, with a maximum three garbage can limit or a 'bag tag' system on the table to deal with household waste.
-
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
'Ball is rolling' on plans for new police station in ByWard Market, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service is working on plans to set up a neighbourhood operations centre for police and social services in the ByWard Market, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's life transformed after news story about panhandling
A Saskatoon woman who spoke to CTV News last year about the realities of panhandling says the attention brought by the story has changed her life for the better.
-
Saskatoon church mired in legal trouble loses its pastor
A Saskatoon church at the centre of a class action lawsuit is looking for a new leader after its pastor stepped down, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon police officer faces assault charge
A Saskatoon police constable is facing an assault charge in connection with an alleged on-duty incident.
Vancouver
-
Billionaire Jim Pattison's West Vancouver house for sale for $1 — land not included
In the 1950s, a young car dealer named Jimmy Pattison traded a property he owned near Horsehoe Bay for a small yellow seaside home just a stone's throw from Ambleside Beach. Now, he has traded it to West Vancouver to make way for the public seawall.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from misdirected transphobia.
-
Attempted murder charges approved in Coquitlam arson that destroyed 2 homes
The man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam back in February has been charged, according to local Mounties.
Regina
-
Joseph Thauberger takes stand in murder trial, testifies brother's death was an accident
Joseph Thauberger, who stands trial for the death of his brother, took the stand in person at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.
-
Sinkhole appears near Wascana Lake following abundance of rain in Regina
An abundance of rain in Regina has caused a massive sinkhole to form in a backyard near the Albert Street bridge.
-
Regina General Hospital gift shop changes hands after 4 decades under volunteer leadership
The Regina General Hospital (RGH) Auxiliary, a volunteer-led organization, is handing over the keys for the RGH gift shop after running the store for 42 years.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
'I felt the tremors': Apartment buildings evacuated after excavation collapse in Esquimalt
Approximately three dozen apartment units in Esquimalt were evacuated Tuesday morning after a collapse at a neighbouring construction site swallowed up a driveway and threatened nearby buildings.
-
Driver flees from police, crashes, injures officer and dog: West Shore RCMP
A driver fled from police after being pulled over for speeding and then crashed into a cement barrier, West Shore RCMP said in a Tuesday release.