A tractor-trailer crashed into the overhead canopy of a toll booth on the MacKay Bridge, Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage and slowing down traffic during rush hour.

Steve Snider, the general manager and CEO of Halifax Harbour Bridges, says the Halifax-bound vehicle became stuck after it went through the wrong toll lane around 8 a.m.

Three of the seven toll lanes on the MacKay Bridge are taller to accommodate tractor-trailers and other large vehicles, but the driver went through one of the shorter lanes.

“The individual went into a lane that is made to accommodate automobiles,” says Snider. “He was going at a speed sufficient that he basically cleared the top of the canopy.”

No one was injured, but there is extensive damage to the toll booth. Three tolls will remain closed as the scene is cleared and the damage is assessed.

“This is the most expensive damage I’ve seen in my 20-plus years here at the Commission,” says Snider. “First and foremost, we’re very fortunate nobody was hurt. This is a work zone for all of our staff.”

Snider says engineers will assess the concrete that remains intact to ensure it’s safe to work around.

“Once that’s done, then they can take a look to try to figure out how to safely remove the pieces that have been knocked down, load those onto a flatbed and have them removed,” he says.

Snider expects it will take until at least mid-afternoon to clear the scene, but he says it could be weeks before the lane is back in operation.

Halifax Regional Police are also investigating the incident.



