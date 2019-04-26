

CTV Atlantic





Halifax commuters longing for a third ferry are getting one -- sort of.

The traffic snarl caused by the closure of the CN bridge on Quinpool Road gave a local entrepreneur an idea.

While many just saw plenty of traffic jams, David Backman saw a business opportunity.

“Summertime is a beautiful season in Nova Scotia,” he said. “It's going to add a little spice to people’s commute.”

So, he came up with a plan that would take “100, 120, 150 cars off the road,” said Backman.

Backman will start a ferry service running from The Dingle to the Halifax peninsula.

“First run is going to take place at about six in the morning,” Backman said. “It will run until 10 a.m. We'd like run a departure every 15 to 20 minutes.”

Then from 3:30 to 6 p.m., he'll take passengers back.

“It'd save time,” said Stephen Gurnham. "Right now it's a nightmare.”

Based on social media feedback, and early bookings, Backman expects to transport dozens of ferry passengers on a daily basis.

“With the extra traffic right now, having more options is always good,” said John Cameron.

Backman’s pontoon boat is 22 feet long.

“This boat will take up to 10 passengers plus the captain,” Backman said. It can also take four bikes.

“Making it a little bit easier and faster going to work walking or cycling, I think it's fantastic,” Cameron said.

Backman says he'll charge customers $4 per crossing.

“You get a little trip across the Northwest Arm in the morning or evening on beautiful days,” he said. “It can't be matched.”

Backman says he expects to launch the service next week once the seasonal dock is installed at the bottom of Jubilee Road.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.