Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash

Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the 100 block of Windmill Road.

Southbound traffic on Windmill Road is being redirected to Lyle Street. Northbound traffic is not impacted.

There are no details on the how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

Pictures taken at the scene show an SUV hit a power pole at the intersection of Lyle and Windmill near the Macdonald Bridge.

Police say they will remain at the scene for an “extended period of time.”

Nova Scotia Power is also at the scene, though there are no reported outages in the area.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.