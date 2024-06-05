ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash

    An SUV crash is pictured in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 5, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) An SUV crash is pictured in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 5, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

    Police say the crash happened in the 100 block of Windmill Road.

    Southbound traffic on Windmill Road is being redirected to Lyle Street. Northbound traffic is not impacted.

    There are no details on the how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

    Pictures taken at the scene show an SUV hit a power pole at the intersection of Lyle and Windmill near the Macdonald Bridge.

    Police say they will remain at the scene for an “extended period of time.”

    Nova Scotia Power is also at the scene, though there are no reported outages in the area.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News