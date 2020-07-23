HALIFAX -- Colchester District RCMP have charged two people with trafficking cocaine and multiple firearms offences after a traffic stop in Elmsdale last Friday.

Police say they stopped a car on Highway 214 and arrested Serena Marie Hollingsworth, 27, of Bible Hill and Timothy Charles Gower Bond, 32, of Valley, without incident.

Mounties say their officer found a loaded firearm on the floor on the front passenger side and seized the car.

"A warrant was granted and a further search of the car resulted in the seizure of ammunition, cocaine, cash, cellphones and related documents," the RCMP said in a news release.

Hollingsworth and Bond were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Sept. 21.

Police say they are both charged with the following offences: