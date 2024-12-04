ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Traffic tensions: Halifax Transit patrons and drivers frustrated by delays

    Share

    Jessica Bona uses Halifax Transit every day. She gets on at 6:00 a.m. to go to work and gets back on 7:00 p.m. The trip takes about an hour each way unless an accident or construction slows traffic.

    “Once I miss those connections that means I’m waiting another 45 minutes to an hour and that means I’m not getting home until 9 o'clock,” says Bona.

    That's what happened Tuesday afternoon. At 5:20 p.m., Halifax Transit posted on social media that buses were an hour behind schedule because of heavy congestion.

    “Last night was more congestion. I don't know if there were accidents, I did see a couple reported accidents on Google maps,” says Patricio Garcia, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union’s local 508. “It is quite hectic.”

    The president of the ATU says it can be stressful because drivers are the first point of contact for angry passengers and suggests there are some steps that could help limit delays.

    “Better detours that don't miss as many stops obviously, but better detours to get around the construction. They're certainly a lot of places that construction could happen at night,” says Garcia.

    Another potential solution is more bus lanes and rapid transit.

    “We're moving in the same traffic as everybody else. There's a lot of single occupancy vehicles that are out there, so when traffic gets tied up, we get tied up. So we need a way to move around traffic,” says Garcia.

    Otherwise, people like Jessica Bona will continue to wait and hope their bus is on time.

    “A very long day. It doesn't give me much time at home to unwind and relax. It's rushed to eat, rush to get myself ready to go to bed.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News