Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth

Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.

After premieres in London and Los Angeles, the funnymen packed up and came home to host the Canadian debut of their new movie, “Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the S*** Rockers Story.”

“We had to have one here, there was no way we weren’t, you know, they said, ‘you got to go to London and Hollywood and all these places,’ but we had to have one in Dartmouth,” said Mike Smith, the actor behind the beloved Bubbles.

“So here we are in Dartmouth Crossing Cineplex, this is where I come to watch all my movies, not my movies but, you know, the movies.”

“It’s nice because it’s sort of like a homecoming gig,” said director Charlie Lightening.

“You can feel it walking in with the people, there’s a real buzz.”

“It’s amazing, I mean it started here, the fans here compared to the rest of the world have been so supportive for over 20 years now,” said Robb Wells, the face behind Ricky LaFleur.

Robb Wells, who plays Ricky LaFleur, poses for photos at the movie premier. (CTV/Katie Kelly) The red carpet event was jampacked, and had not only local, but also big Hollywood names in attendance, like actor Michelle Rodriguez.

“They told me it’s up over 300 tonight we’re going to have in the theatre, that’s unbelievable,” said Smith.

“I hope it makes them laugh, and I hope they leave the theatre feeling better than when they walked in, you know. It’s about kitties, it’s about music, and it’s about family.”

The movie follows Bubbles and his band from Nova Scotia as they tour through Europe, opening for Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters.

Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles, poses for a photo at the premiere. (CTV/Katie Kelly) “Billy Bob is my new drinking buddy, he’s one of the coolest guys, very gracious dude. I was pretty happy he came onboard and was part of this movie. Best guy ever,” said John Paul Tremblay, the face behind Julian.

Other beloved Trailer Park Boys characters also appear in the new movie, including assistant trailer park supervisor Randy, who is played by Patrick Roach.

Very fitting to his character, Roach took attended the movie premiere with no shirt.

“I had so much fun, we got to go around the world, we were like over in Europe and Prague and Amsterdam and Germany and England, up in Scotland, it was just unbelievable,” said Roach.

Patrick Roach, who plays Randy, poses for a photo at the movie premiere. (CTV/Katie Kelly)The crew even got to spend some time at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

“It was weird, I felt like we are definitely not worthy to be in here compared to the rest of the people in the history of Abbey Road, but I enjoyed every second, it was really, really cool,” said Wells,

When asked to describe the movie in one word, there was one consistent answer from the cast.

“I think love actually,” said Smith.

“Because the kitties need love, Ricky and Julian and me and Randy, there’s love there. Yeah love, that’s definitely the word.”

“Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the S*** Rockers Story” hits theatres Dec. 6.

