Transit top-up: Halifax temporarily waves some bus and ferry fares to get more people travelling
Halifax is hoping free transit for part of the summer will encourage more people to explore the city and support local businesses, but some critics say the money could be better spent.
It's been a long crawl back from COVID-19 for Halifax Transit, but officials say weekday ridership has climbed to about 78 of per cent what it was before the pandemic, and as high as 90 per cent when the weather's nice on the weekends.
Now, the city's giving some of those gains back, announcing temporary free bus and ferry service every Friday, and an extra day of free ferry rides on Saturdays.
"The hope is to encourage residents and visitors to just get out there and explore different parts of the municipality," Ryan Nearing from Halifax Regional Municipality corporate communications told CTV News Tuesday.
"This initiative was approved by Regional Council in April 2022 and aims to encourage former or new riders to take transit, and familiarize residents with the transit service available in their communities," read the statement announcing the program.
It's welcome news for transit user Erin Connor, who's been using the service more since selling her car recently.
"I think that's really great," said Connor.
"I think it will encourage more people to take public transit, really great, considering the gas prices right now," she said with a laugh.
The program runs for all of July and August, and comes on the heels of another interesting-initiative: a parking ticket forgiveness program for customers who've spent at least $35 at a downtown business.
"You get caught from time to time, where you didn't get back to your meter, said Discover Halifax president & CEO Ross Jefferson.
"I think this is just a really nice gesture to thank people for those who are coming to the downtown and supporting our economies."
But not everyone is convinced either initiative is a particularly good use of public money.
Calling the parking program "convoluted and confusing," Renaud Brossard from the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation said the transit money would have been better used for tax-cuts.
"There's no such thing as a free lunch, and there's no such thing as free transit," said Brossard from Montreal.
"This is very much taxpayer funded transit."
The parking ticket program took effect June 1 and runs until Sept. 30.
The transit program starts July 1 and ends Aug. 31.
