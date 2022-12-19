Transitional shelter to be built in Summerside

A transitional shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence is coming to Summerside, P.E.I.

The federal government is spending $2.9 million on the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, while the P.E.I government is spending $244,000.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why we are pleased to announce the creation of affordable housing for those in need while also adding to the supply of rental units in the market,” said Federal Housing and Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen in a press release Monday.

“When safe and stable housing is secured, it makes it possible to take steps towards wellness, growth and success,” said Matthew MacKay, Minister of P.E.I. Social Development and Housing.

The Lifehouse Transitional Shelter, by the Boys and Girls Club in Summerside, will consist of 10 rental units.

Adam Binkley, the club’s executive director, says the project is important for Island residents.

“The vision of LifeHouse is to improve the lives of the residents and children experiencing homelessness by providing sanctuary, support, education, tools, and resources that empower them to improve the quality of their lives on every level, achieve greater self-sufficiency, and build safe and secure lives,” Binkley said.

The federal government is also investing $14.9 million in a low-cost loan through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMCH) for a 60-unit housing project on Simmons Avenue.

“These projects will have a positive impact on the Summerside community. This is just one way our government’s National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind,” said Hussen.