The RCMP are looking into a dispute between a Nova Scotia municipality and a waste management company.

After providing three months of services, the company says they're owed $700,000 and Valley Waste Resource Management says they are done picking up the trash.

In a letter sent to residents of Annapolis County, Valley Waste says they will stop curbside garbage pickup on Aug. 18, because the county owes “a significant amount of money.”

The county disagrees.

“That’s the spin I think they’re putting on it,” said John Ferguson, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Municipality of the County of Annapolis.

The County is remaining tight-lipped on other details, only saying that they've referred the matter to the RCMP.

“We do not want to prejudice the RCMP investigation and we don't want to trample on the rights of an individual who may be charged, we we're not going to comment any further on that,” Ferguson said.

This turn has members of the Valley Waste Collective confused.

“If Annapolis County knows something we don't I certainly wish they had shared it with us before that kind of an announcement was made,” said Kings County Mayor Peter Muttart.

Valley Waste is made up of seven municipal partners - including Annapolis County.

Muttart says the collective received notice in April that Annapolis County wanted to leave, and they gave the standard one year's notice.

But then, Muttart says, the county just stopped paying.

“The other six municipalities have had to make up the difference in the seven hundred thousand (Annapolis County is) not paying us,” Muttart said.

The county says there will be no disruption for residents.

But in Bridgetown, Leota Ramey has other concerns.

“If the County takes over, they say they're going to do it until it’s solved I guess, but is this included in our taxes?” Ramey said.

Annapolis County has released several statements on their website, saying they have already sent in a cheque.

Valley Waste says it was two hundred thousand dollars short.

The RCMP confirmed Thursday that information regarding this issue was passed along to their office, and they are looking into it.

However, they could not confirm whether they’ve started an official investigation.

For residents of Annapolis County, the municipality swears that by Aug. 18, there will be no interruption to their garbage pickup and that everything will continue on as normal.

That remains to be seen, as well as whether or not it will be Valley Waste, or another company, who picks up the trash.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.