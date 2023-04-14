Trash trouble: Litter problem rears ugly head after snow melt in Cape Breton
It’s an issue that becomes all too clear, after the snow melts. Litter, and piles of it, across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is causing concern.
“We see a lot of Tim Hortons cups, fast food products, plastics, and a lot of dog waste bags. It's a big mixture of items,” said Dylan Yates, Cape Breton Environmental Association president.
Yates and his group have been doing community clean-ups since 2015, but this year it has been harder to get volunteers.
“What I attribute that to is, people are getting fed up with going to an area to do a clean-up and going back two to four weeks later and that area being full of litter again,” said Yates.
Still, Yates says a community clean-up will take place on April 22 behind Dooley’s in Sydney at 11 a.m.
The rush is on before the peak tourism season arrives.
“Any little bit we can do as individuals, while we solve the bigger problem, is helpful,” said Kathleen Aikens, ACAP Cape Breton executive director.
ACAP Cape Breton's “Trashformers” will soon hit the streets.
Armed with protective gloves and handy pick-up sticks, their goal is to put a dent in the amount of litter on the ground in CBRM.
“I think that we need to start having some very serious conversations as a municipality, as an island, as a nation, about how were going to get serious about reducing our waste. Some of that is about consuming less single-use plastic and less single-use material,” said Aikens.
Yates says litter can also have a deadly impact on wildlife.
“Through entanglements, ingestion, basically wildlife are opportunists, so if there's litter around and food they're going to make their way into that,” he said.
Yates says there's no easy fix or excuse for the unsightly mess.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, just like the rest of the economy.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
VR training leads to better nursing performance than clinical practice, study says
New research suggests that virtual reality (VR) could enhance the training of future nurses, offering practical experience beyond the walls of inpatient clinics.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Toronto Zoo mourns death of 13-year-old otter Talise
The facility remembered Talise, which means “beautiful waters,” as a smart otter eager to train and pick up new behaviours.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
Calgary
-
Province pledges funding for mental health and addiction support as Calgary crime wave continues
The Alberta Government is putting up more than $5 million over three years it says will help provide better mental health and addiction support to those in police custody.
-
Albertans blast provincial police force pitch as UCP critics speculate idea not dead yet
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
'Something you'd see in a movie': Calgary residents wake up to find their tires swiped
When Susan Jolliffe's husband woke up Friday to go to work, he had a nasty surprise waiting for him.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Councillors asking feds, Loto-Quebec to hand over land in Peel Basin to build affordable housing
The city has big plans for the redevelopment of the Peel Basin but a pair of city councillors say it needs to be more ambitious.
-
Quebec City police make arrest in fireworks-launching drone case
A man was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.
Edmonton
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
-
‘Vital part of everyone’s Christmas tradition is gone’: Popular Mall Santa has died
Cecil Hawley, best known in Edmonton as Santa, died last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
-
Sudbury-area senior facing child pornography charges
A 68-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.
London
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
-
Second person arrested in Commissioners Road cannabis extraction lab investigation
A previously wanted person by London, Ont. police in connection to their investigation into a cannabis extraction lab has been found.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Ottawa
-
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
'I don't exist!': Eastern Ontario residents say addresses don't appear in Canada Post database
Homeowners in Bainsville, Ont., about an hour and a half southeast of Ottawa, are frustrated that their addresses do not appear in the Canada Post database.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
-
Court documents show Lighthouse's financial downfall
Court documents filed at the Court of King's Bench show how quickly the finances of Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. collapsed in a matter of months.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor staying silent on accusations she misrepresented police force vote
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has been quiet following accusations she made false statements surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.
-
-
1 person sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Tsawwassen
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Tsawwassen Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
-
'We're angered': Indigenous leader displeased with Prime Minister Trudeau's comments on resource control
Mixed messaging from Ottawa about resource control is causing uncertainty.
-
McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26
McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service launching soon
A new ferry route promising a speedy trip between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is launching soon, and it's not being run by BC Ferries.