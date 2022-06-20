Travel requirements to be aware of as COVID-19 vaccine mandate ends

As of Monday, Canadians no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for domestic and outbound international travel.

“I think that feels great that you don’t have to show proof of vaccine,” says traveler Olivia Ferguson.

The vaccine mandate is lifted on planes, as well as trains.

“For some, it really has been a barrier, the vaccine mandate that was required. It’s a step forward, we continue to work with the government on any measures that they put in place and look forward to welcoming, perhaps, more travellers into the airport over the coming weeks,” says Tiffany Chase, a spokesperson for the Halifax International Airport Authority.

The move doesn’t mean all borders are open to unvaccinated travellers. Many countries, including the United States, still require proof of vaccination to enter.

“You really need to be sure about what restrictions still might be in place in destinations outside of Canada,” says Steve Olmstead from CAA Travel.

Returning to Canada could also prove difficult.

“Travellers should still be reminded that if they are exiting Canada they still have to have the ArriveCAN app, which is where you would upload all of your travel information and any other associated documentation that may be required by Canada Border Services when you return to Canada,” says Chase.

Post-pandemic travel is also returning faster than anticipated.

“Travel is definitely up. People are going everywhere, here in the region and well beyond,” says Olmstead.

Unvaccinated travellers returning to Canada are still required to follow current testing and quarantine requirements.

Even though the vaccine mandate has been lifted, mask wearing is still required aboard all flights and interprovincial trains in Canada.