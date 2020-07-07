HALIFAX -- Starting Tuesday, all adults who live outside Atlantic Canada are required to complete a self-declaration form before travelling to Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil has expressed frustration over reports of travellers from outside the Atlantic region failing to self-isolate and promised to ramp up surveillance of visitors to Nova Scotia.

"We've sacrificed too much in Nova Scotia to allow people who won't follow the rules to put everyone else at risk," said McNeil in a news release on Tuesday.

"We're working hard to reopen our economy safely, to let people explore our province this summer, and to reunite them with their loved ones. Most people are being safe and following the rules and we expect everyone who enters Nova Scotia to do the same."

The self-declaration form is now available online and must be submitted to border@novascotia.ca in advance. Travellers are also urged to keep a copy of the form.

The form asks for information such as province of residency, licence plate number, when and where they will be entering the province, where they will be self-isolating and a phone number where they can be reached at all times.

When arriving in Nova Scotia, travellers must show that they submitted the form and also provide government-issued identification, such as a driver’s licence, or a utility bill or bank statement that shows their permanent home address.

The province says a paper copy of the self-declaration form is also available at entry points to Nova Scotia for people who can’t access the form online.

Officials will make calls every day for 14 days to ensure travellers from outside the Atlantic region are following their self-isolation plan. If they can’t be reached after three attempts in one day, police will conduct an in-person check.

The fine for failing to self-isolate under the Health Protection Order is $1,000 for a first offence.

As of July 3, residents of New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador do not have to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia.

Other visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic province may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.

The enhanced visitor monitoring comes after a new COVID-19 case was reported on Monday, in a man who had flown from the United States to Toronto and then boarded a flight to Halifax. He arrived in Nova Scotia on June 26 and was headed for Prince Edward Island.

McNeil said Monday that the man has a student visa to attend school in P.E.I., but he was turned away at the P.E.I. border because he didn’t have the proper paperwork. He ended up back in Nova Scotia, where he failed to self-isolate.

P.E.I. has reported three cases linked to Nova Scotia’s latest case, but reported no new cases on Tuesday.

Because the man came from the United States, he is now being quarantined under federal authority at a Halifax-area hotel.

Nova Scotia health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine where the man may have been between June 26 and July 4, when they learned about the potential exposure and contacted the man to arrange for testing.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.