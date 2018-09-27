

CTV Atlantic





Travellers catching flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport are being urged to arrive early due to renovations in the security area.

This week, the airport will start implementing the CATSA Plus project, which is already in place at larger airports across the country.

The new technology is expected to enhance security and improve the flow of passengers.

“What it’s allowing is for individuals going through to divest simultaneously. So, if someone in front of you is taking a little extra time off-loading their baggage for screening purposes, you can also use the line at the same time – up to four individuals,” says Nicole Scaplen, a spokesperson for the Halifax International Airport Authority.

Two of the security lines at the domestic and international pre-board screening area will be moved temporarily to make room for the new CATSA Plus equipment.

Airport officials say there could be some growing pains until the equipment is fully in place, so they are encouraging travellers on both domestic and international flights to make their way through security at least one hour before their departure time.

There are a number of other projects ongoing at the airport, including renovations to concession areas and the domestic baggage hall.

The renovations are expected to last about six months.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace