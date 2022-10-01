Treaty Day celebrations take place in Nova Scotia

Many Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia were celebrating Treaty Day on Saturday, marking the first day of Mi’kmaq History Month.

For Crystal Glode, it’s her first time presenting a harvesting demonstration of porcupine quill, an old craft and tradition practiced by the Mi’kmaq community, for Treaty Day.

“I won’t be able to do this forever, but it would be nice to know that I taught as much as I know,” Glode said.

Among many presenters to honour and celebrate Indigenous treaties, organizers planned a day of teaching and fun for youth, starting with lessons on treaty rights.

“They should know who they are, where they come from, why we have these treaties and how hard our ancestors fought to have what we have,” said Eldon Paul.

Paul said it’s not just important for Indigenous youth to learn about treaties, but also non-Indigenous youth as well.

“It’s to have some of that respect and for [non-Indigenous] youth to say, ‘that’s what they are fighting for,’ and to just step out of the way and maybe get behind us and say, ‘I understand,’” said Paul.

History lessons on waterways and cultural practices from pre-European contact are also taught.

“These rivers and waterways are still embossed in the culture, despite the challenged that they may have faced through all the difficult times. The culture is still alive and in the memory,” said Roger Lewis.

With much of the Mi’kmaq language unspoken by the First Nation, Saturday’s teachings also include the language that they want to revive.

“The word for ‘milky way’ translated means to spirit roads and talks about how our ancestors travel the spirit road and gives us insight on our spirituality,” said Curtis Michael.

Normally, Treaty Day festivities include gatherings in Halifax, with various events reflecting the beliefs of the Mi’kmaq people. However, with many in the province still without power, Treaty Day celebrations have been postponed until further notice.