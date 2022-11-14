Tree vandalism at Public Gardens still under investigation: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say they are still investigating after dozens of trees were vandalized at the Public Gardens this summer.

Police say someone broke into the Public Gardens sometime between 9 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. on July 26.

Investigators believe the vandal, or vandals, used an axe to cut large sections of bark from 32 trees, ranging in age from 50 to 200 years old.

The process known as “girdling” is used to kill trees without cutting them down.

Some of the damaged trees did have to be cut down, while others have been monitored by experts to see if they will survive long-term.

It is estimated that it would cost more than $350,000 to replace the damaged trees, according to the Friends of the Public Gardens organization.

In a news release Monday, Halifax police say the vandalism is still under investigation.

They’re also reminding the public about a $50,000 reward offered by the Friends of the Public Gardens for information that leads to an arrest.

The reward remains in effect until Dec. 30.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the vandalism, or with video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.