Trenton man faces assault, weapons charges after incident in Millbrook, N.S.

A Trenton, N.S., man is facing assault and firearm charges after an incident in Millbrook, N.S., early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire on Nelson Road. Upon arrival, officers found two men who said that another man had assaulted them and remained on the property.

Police found the third man sitting in a pickup truck near the home, which was fully engulfed.

Police say the officer who tried to make contact with the man saw a firearm in his truck. The man, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, denied having a gun and refused to exit his vehicle.

Emergency Health Services and fire crews were advised by police to wait at a nearby location while a perimeter was secured around the crime scene. Officers from the Colchester County District RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a Police Dog Service Team also assisted Pictou County RCMP.

Roughly two hours later, police say they safely arrested a 26-year-old Trenton man. He was transported to hospital by paramedics for a medical assessment. Officers say they seized a shotgun during a search of his vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released by police, is facing charges of assault, unsafe storage of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

The man was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Nov. 17.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.