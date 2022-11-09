Trenton man faces assault, weapons charges after incident in Millbrook, N.S.
A Trenton, N.S., man is facing assault and firearm charges after an incident in Millbrook, N.S., early Monday morning.
Around 4 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire on Nelson Road. Upon arrival, officers found two men who said that another man had assaulted them and remained on the property.
Police found the third man sitting in a pickup truck near the home, which was fully engulfed.
Police say the officer who tried to make contact with the man saw a firearm in his truck. The man, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, denied having a gun and refused to exit his vehicle.
Emergency Health Services and fire crews were advised by police to wait at a nearby location while a perimeter was secured around the crime scene. Officers from the Colchester County District RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a Police Dog Service Team also assisted Pictou County RCMP.
Roughly two hours later, police say they safely arrested a 26-year-old Trenton man. He was transported to hospital by paramedics for a medical assessment. Officers say they seized a shotgun during a search of his vehicle.
The man, whose name has not been released by police, is facing charges of assault, unsafe storage of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.
The man was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Nov. 17.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
Ex-Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders elected Arkansas governor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement with Transportation Minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in Bradford later today.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
Calgary
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by minivan near SAIT
A section of 16 Avenue N.W. by SAIT was shut down Tuesday night after a man was hit by a minivan.
-
Flames fall 3-2 to Devils, extending losing streak to 6 games
Nico Hischier scored off a rush with 8:10 to play and the New Jersey Devils beat the slumping Calgary Flames 3-2 Tuesday night for their seventh straight win.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom.
-
Molotov cocktail discovered in burned-out restaurant; Montreal police investigating
An investigation is underway after Montreal firefighters found a molotov cocktail in a burned-out restaurant called Bab Sharqi early Wednesday morning.
-
Popular family-owned Montreal restaurant blindsided after landlord puts building in rental ad
A popular downtown Montreal falafel joint that has been serving Middle Eastern fare for nearly 30 years says it was blindsided after its landlord listed the building for rent without notifying the longtime tenant.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
Man seriously hurt after rear-ending semi on Anthony Henday Drive
A northwest portion of Anthony Henday Drive is closed Wednesday morning due to a serious crash.
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
-
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
London
-
Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College
No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
-
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Winnipeg
-
'It is very shocking': Family of car crash victim concerned thousands stolen from online fundraiser
A Winnipeg family is raising concerns about online donations made to help with their son's funeral expenses.
-
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
-
Brandon resident sent fraudsters $50K in 'Geek Squad' scheme: police
The Brandon Police Service is warning the public about the ‘Geek Squad’ scheme after recently learning that a local resident sent $50,000 to fraudsters.
Ottawa
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was at Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night's Senators game, one day after confirming his interest in purchasing the club.
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
Most businesses in Ottawa will be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Friday in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his foot
A witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.
-
Health-care talks go off the rails with no new deal between Ottawa and provinces
A day that began full of optimism that the federal government was prepared to offer provinces and territories a significant increase in health-care funding through the Canada Health Transfer ended in disappointment and finger-pointing as talks broke down.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Children and families left out in affordability cheque rebate: Sask. NDP
With $500 affordability cheques coming to Saskatchewan residents beginning Monday, the official opposition is calling on the government to include children in the distribution.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
History of Indigenous service in Canadian military is 'intertwined with joy and sorrow,' navy sailor says
A Metis member of the Royal Canadian Navy was at the lawns of the B.C. legislature on Tuesday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.