HALIFAX -- A man from Trenton, N.S. has been issued a $1,000 offence ticket for failing to provide safe social-distancing between others at a Walmart in New Glasgow, N.S.

On Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police issued the ticket to a 54-year-old man for failing to comply with regulations of not maintaining a physical distance of two metres or six feet between persons.

“Police have been authorized to enforce orders under the Health Protection Act, to help protect all Nova Scotians against individuals that do not practice social-distancing and self-isolation,” said Constable Ken MacDonald in a news release on Thursday.

“These few persons that do not follow the rules can face fines of $1,000 for individuals, and $7,500 for businesses.”

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22. Orders under the act require Nova Scotians to keep a distance of two metres, or six feet, from one another when in public.

Nova Scotians can find more information at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.