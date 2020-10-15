HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old Trenton, N.S. man has been charged following a 10-month long child pornography investigation.

New Glasgow Regional Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Grandview Ave. in Trenton, N.S. around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The 24-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene and is now charged with two counts each of possession and making available child pornography.

Police say he was released on strict conditions and is due in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.