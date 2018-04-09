

CTV Atlantic





The sister of former Nova Scotia politician Trevor Zinck says she and her family want a public apology from police.

On Friday, Halifax Regional Police issued a report the former MLA was missing – shocking family as they watched our broadcast, CTV News at Six.

It turns out, Trevor Zinck was never missing and his family wants to know how this could have happened.

“We know where he is,” says Zinck’s sister, Lorna Zinck-Gordon. “He is in contact with me and my brother a lot through Facebook, on the phone, or emails, and we’ve seen him on the phone so we know he’s okay. He’s never been missing.”

Zinck’s sister is upset police did not contact family before issuing a news release.

“I’d like police to meet with my parents and myself,” she says, “and explain to us why they went and put this out to the public that he’s missing.”

She won’t reveal where Trevor Zinck is travelling but tells CTV News he plans on returning home sometime within the next week and a half.

For now, friends have been reaching out to his Facebook page, expressing relief.

In one response on his Facebook page, Trevor Zinck writes, "I am just fine and have been traveling for the last 3 months, had the Police thought of checking with my family first then it wouldn't have been news."

On Monday, Police would not confirm who filed the missing persons report or why family was not notified, usually in such cases police reach out to family and friends.

“I’m not clear why the family wasn’t contacted on that Friday prior to the release being disseminated but once they did reach out to us we took it all down,” says Carol McIsaac of Halifax Regional Police. “Based on what information we had, yes, we would stand by the fact the release should have been put out at the time.”

The family is asking for a public apology from police.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.