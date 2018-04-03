

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The trial for a man accused in the death of a popular yoga instructor who was found dead in her Halifax home more than two years ago has begun.

Nicholas Jordan Butcher is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Kristin Johnston.

She was found dead at her home in Halifax's Purcells Cove area in March 2016.

Prospective jurors packed the third floor of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court today for jury selection.

Justice Joshua Arnold told them the trial was expected to take about 20 court days.

Butcher, in his mid-30s, is being represented by lawyers Peter Planetta and Jonathan Hughes, while Crown lawyers Carla Ball and Tanya Carter are prosecuting the case.

Johnston opened a Bikram yoga studio in downtown Halifax, gaining a reputation as a kind and determined businesswoman with what friends described as a "magnetic" personality.