HALIFAX -- Jury selection has begun for the trial of two special constables charged in the death of a 41-year-old man who was being held in a Halifax jail cell.

Corey Rogers was arrested for public drunkeness and was later found unresponsive in the cell on June 16, 2016.

The two special constables, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, have been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

On Monday, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge started the process of selecting jurors from a pool of 121 people.

The Serious Incident Response Team, the province's independent police watchdog, laid the charges in November 2017.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, criminal negligence is defined as completing or omitting any duty in a way that shows "wanton or reckless disregard" for the lives or safety of other people.

On the night before he died, Rogers was arrested under the Liquor Control Act around 10:30 p.m. outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

He was taken to police headquarters and placed in a cell around 11 p.m., according to a summary of the investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team.

Paramedics were called to the cells when Rogers was found unresponsive almost three hours later.

The summary says the special constables had a duty to evaluate Rogers' medical condition prior to being placed in the cell, and they were required to observe him "for the purpose of maintaining his personal safety and well being."

"Corey Rogers, like any person placed in police cells following an arrest, inherits this 'duty' regardless of his state of sobriety," the summary says.

During its investigation, the team interviewed six civilian witnesses and reviewed police notes, reports, radio transmissions and video footage from the cell block.

Special constables in Nova Scotia are not police officers. They are civilians appointed to specialized duties, including the booking of prisoners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.