Tribute performer keeping Stompin’ Tom’s legacy alive on P.E.I.
Bud the Spud from the bright red mud was one of Stompin’ Tom’s tributes to his home province of Prince Edward Island, and now a tribute artist is helping to keep the legend’s music alive in Skinner’s Pond.
The folk icon put the community on the map and, in turn, Skinner’s Pond is doing what it can to preserve his legacy.
“His music hopefully can still live on and that’s what I’m trying to do, is keep it going for all Canadians,” said Stompin’ Tom tribute performer Chad Matthews.
Matthew’s show on Thursday night at the Stompin’ Tom Centre was a special honour for the performing artist.
“There’s a picture of him in there and I find he’s looking right at me,” said Matthews. “Whether he’s saying ‘you’re doing a good job kid’ or ‘get off the stage.’”
While Stompin’ Tom is always the focus, the centre hosts all kinds of folk musicians.
“We’re just keeping live music alive here in Skinner’s Pond in his memory and everyone just comes to enjoy it,” said Anne Arsenault, Stompin’ Tom Centre general manager. “As you’d expect from a place dedicated to Stompin’ Tom, it’s full of artefacts from his life, including his gold records.”
Matthews says he’s honoured to play the role of Canada’s folk icon each summer.
“I’ve had people say, “I thought you were dead.’ That’s how close, I guess, that it was that they think it’s him, which is so humbling,” said Matthews.
Fans from across the country come to see Matthews perform as Stompin’ Tom, but there are two that stand out among the rest.
“I’ve had his wife, Lena, and his son here, actually, and they said, ‘you do a good job of dad,’ so that’s really encouraging.”
The Stompin’ Tom Centre runs shows until Oct. 1.
