Truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash involving school bus in Digby County

A truck driver was taken to hospital by Lifeflight Monday afternoon following a collision involving a school bus in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

The RCMP says the crash happened on Highway 217 at Marsh Road in Rossway, N.S.

Digby Fire Chief Robert Morgan tells CTV Atlantic a half-ton truck and school bus collided around 2:45 p.m.

There were no children on board the bus at the time.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours and reopened around 10:30 p.m.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the truck driver.

