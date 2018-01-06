

CTV Atlantic





The driver of a tractor trailer is facing an impaired driving charge after striking a tree in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police responded to the accident at the corner of Victoria Road and Russell Street around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the driver was arrested upon arrival.

Investigators say the tractor trailer was in need of towing, but the refrigerated product on board had to be removed first. As a result, Victoria Road was shut down for a period of time while the company transferred the truck’s product out.

Police say the tractor trailer is being towed and the road is expected to reopen shortly.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.