Truck driver charged after elderly woman on scooter hit in Halifax crosswalk

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged after an elderly woman was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end Friday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hollis Street and Terminal Road around 2 p.m.

Police say the truck driver was travelling south on Hollis Street when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection.

The driver then hit an 83-year-old woman who was using a mobility scooter in the crosswalk, according to a news release from police.

The scooter could be seen pinned under the truck at the scene.

The woman was treated in hospital for what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old male driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failing to stop at a stop sign.