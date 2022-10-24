Truck driver charged after elderly woman on scooter hit in Halifax crosswalk

The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged after an elderly woman was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end on Oct. 21, 2022. The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged after an elderly woman was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end on Oct. 21, 2022.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Saanich police search for missing man who failed to return from camping trip

    Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who has yet to return from a camping trip. Saanich police are searching for Henry "Hank" Kitchell, 64, who departed for a solo camping trip on Oct. 18 and was supposed to return on Oct. 21. However, he has not returned home or made contact with his family.

    Missing man Henry "Hank" Kitchell is shown. (Saanich Police)

  • Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford

    Mounties in Langford, B.C., are warning drivers to expect delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning. A DriveBC highway camera captured the moment the truck began to roll over, with its trailer flipping onto its side first, followed by the truck's cab.