An incident captured on dashcam video had a concerned truck driver speaking out Friday.

The video appears to show students getting off a school bus in the Annapolis Valley, without the safety hand being extended to stop traffic.

Ray Weaver's dashcam recorded the children getting off the bus in Weston in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

The truck driver says he was shocked at what he saw.

“All of the sudden, the bus stopped in the middle of the road,” Weaver said. “I thought, ‘what is this bus doing?’ I said to myself. Then a kid got off. I was floored, I said ‘why is there a child getting off the bus? There's no flashing lights, there was no stop sign.’”

Weaver gave CTV News a copy of his dashcam video and a closeup shows the children crossing in front of the Stock Transportation school bus.

It also appears that the lights were not flashing, nor was the stop-sign arm extended. Both are safety regulations for school buses and drivers.

“I was just floored,” Weaver said. “The first thing I did was look in my mirror to make sure there wasn't anybody coming up behind us.”

Weaver says from what he could see, it appears the bus driver looked in his mirror, before waving the students across -- but he was still concerned.

In a statement to CTV News, Stock Transportation says safety is their number one priority and the incident is under investigation.

Terri Lowe, the chief operational officer of stock transportation writes in an email:

“We are committed to the safety of our students. As such, we are taking this matter very seriously and investigating the incident thoroughly to ensure it does not reoccur.”

Officials with the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education say they were also alerted and contacted Stock right away.

“If that had have been a clear passing lane, someone could have tried to go while there was kids coming across,” said Weaver.

Weaver says he hopes he never sees something like this on the road again.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.