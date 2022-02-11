Trucker protests 'a factor' in decision to close N.S. legislature to public

The Nova Scotia legislature is temporarily closed to visitors due to an unspecified security risk.

In an interview, James Charlton, chief clerk of the Nova Scotia Assembly, says the move was made following a recommendation by the legislature's sergeant-at-arms.

Charlton says it follows several threats "both specific and non-specific" to Province House and the surrounding area in downtown Halifax.

He wouldn't divulge details, but he confirmed that ongoing protests in Ottawa and other provincial capitals against COVID-19 health orders "are a factor" in the decision.

Advertisements about a "freedom convoy" headed to Halifax on Saturday have been posted on social media.

Charlton says the legislature will remain open to assembly members and government staff as well as to the press gallery and committee witnesses.

He says the legislature will be reopened to the public as soon as it's deemed safe to do so.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.