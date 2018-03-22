Featured
Trudeau meets with Gallant, attends roundtable during N.B. visit
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 12:25PM ADT
SUSSEX, N.B. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with Premier Brian Gallant in New Brunswick today.
Trudeau said he and Gallant were discussing ways to work together to grow the economy, before a roundtable discussion on rural economic growth.
The pair were meeting in Sussex, an area whose economy was hit hard two years ago with the closure of a large potash mine.
Trudeau made a brief appearance on a Moncton radio show earlier in the morning and touted his government's emphasis on gender equality in the federal budget.
Speaking by phone, he talked about leave for new fathers as a way to help break the pattern of mothers automatically taking on the greater share child-rearing responsibilities.
The prime minister also planned to visit a local high school and give a speech on the Canada Workers Benefit in the budget.