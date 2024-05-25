ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Trudeau meets with Health Association of African Canadians in Cherry Brook, N.S.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Health Association of African Canadians and other community leaders at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Halifax on Saturday, May 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Health Association of African Canadians and other community leaders at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Halifax on Saturday, May 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook, N.S., Saturday for a roundtable discussion with the Health Association of African Canadians and other community leaders.

    The roundtable comes after Trudeau announced in Truro, N.S., on Friday that the federal government will cover the costs of contraception and diabetes medications for Canadians.

    “Making sure everyone has access to the care they need and protecting the integrity of universal health care in Canada by standing up to those who want to privatize it,” said Trudeau on Friday.

    Trudeau spoke Saturday on the specific health-care initiatives the federal government offers Canadians.

    “Specific initiatives like the Black mental health initiative that goes to community organizations to deliver mental health resources in ways that work for the Black community,” said Trudeau.

    Trudeau also mentioned other federal programs like the national pharmacare plan and the Canadian Dental plan.

    “Over 100,000 seniors just since May 1st have accessed dental care, many for the very first time. That’s making a huge difference not just in healthcare but affordability for people,” said Trudeau.

    Sharon Davis-Murdoch of the Health Association of African Canadians said the association wants to build infrastructure outside of Metro Halifax and across the province.

    “We have been leaders in Black health in this province. We do have priorities for both Nova Scotia and the Country.”

    The association said they would like the government to come up with a 10-year health care plan for the Black community.

    “Nationally we would very much like to see a 10-year national plan for Black health with improved outcomes in Canada that will be measured biannually, so we can course correct as we go,” said Davis-Murdoch.

    Saturday marks Africa Day. In a statement released by the federal government, Trudeau states this year’s theme is ‘Education Fit for the 21st Century.’

    "In the spirit of this year's Africa Day theme, 'Education Fit for the 21st Century', we are working with our African counterparts to support quality education throughout the African continent, including in sexual and reproductive health. Every year, Canada also welcomes tens of thousands of students from African countries, who contribute their talent and innovation to our country.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Public safety minister pledges to 'massively' reduce auto theft

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News