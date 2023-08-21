Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on Island
Wages for some early childhood educators in Prince Edward Island will go up this fall and new daycare spaces will be added, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Monday.
Trudeau is in P.E.I. this week for a cabinet retreat that will focus mainly on economic issues, including housing and the rising cost of living. The prime minister said investments by the provincial and federal governments in early learning are part of the solution to Canada's affordability woes.
Offering parents access to more affordable child care helps ease labour shortages, provides employment and makes life less expensive for families struggling with the effects of high inflation, Trudeau said.
"This is an economic announcement, not a social announcement, although when you do good policy, it's all those things together."
He also made a point to mention that King is a Progressive Conservative premier who shares this viewpoint, and that King has been "pushing and challenging other premiers" to also consider child-care investments as one tool to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
"You've understood this from the beginning, as a Conservative -- it's about economic growth, not just about social programs," Trudeau said, speaking to King.
P.E.I. was the third province to sign on to the federal government's national child-care program in 2021, which unlocked $120 million in federal funding for P.E.I. to gradually lower child-care costs for parents to $10 a day.
King said Monday the deal originally committed the province to meet this fee benchmark by the end of 2024, but he said his government has accelerated these efforts and is now on track to lower daycare fees to $10 a day by the end of this year.
As part of this federal-provincial agreement, P.E.I. will now spend an additional $4.6 million to add 300 new child-care spaces throughout the province within the next 18 months, Trudeau and King announced Monday.
The province will also increase wages for early childhood educators who work in designated Early Years Centres and provide them with a new defined contribution pension plan -- the first of its kind for daycare workers in P.E.I. The province will spend $1.18 million a year to provide the matching pension contributions and to support the program's administration by the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I.
Improving child-care affordability and the lives of daycare workers is important not only for parents but also for the province in its efforts to entice health-care and other important workers to the Island, King said.
"It will provide stability in our workforce, it will allow our parents, especially mothers, to re-enter the workforce, and it will provide a better start for our next generation with having educated and certified early childhood educators in our centres to provide them with foundational skills."
The Progressive Conservative premier also praised Trudeau for being "visionary" and "stubbornly dedicated" to advancing Ottawa's affordable child-care program.
"It goes to show that when you work together for the betterment of people, you put aside the partisan politics and you focus on getting things done, you can accomplish great things together."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories; Yellowknife expected to give update
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Trial scheduled for armourer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
Toronto
-
Ontario English Catholic teachers join other unions in holding strike votes in fall
Ontario English-language Catholic teachers will join their other publicly-funded school counterparts in holding a strike vote in the fall as negotiations with the province continue to stall.
-
Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
Tenants without power, running water following 5-alarm fire at west Toronto building
Residents of a west Toronto residence could be in the dark for a “number of days” after the electrical system at their apartment building caught fire late Sunday afternoon and was significantly damaged.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station
Calgary police say charges are pending after an apparent stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.
-
Nearly 2,500 evacuees in Calgary as local firefighters head to N.W.T. to battle wildfires
A crew of 13 from the Calgary Fire Department departed Monday for Yellowknife to help defend the Northwest Territories capital in the event wildfire reaches it.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
Montreal
-
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire
Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024. The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.
-
Montreal will give out free baby-supply kits to parents
Starting next year, parents of Montreal's newest residents can pick up baby-supply kits at their local library. The city's new 'Bienvenue bebe' boxes will come with $200-worth of locally-made items, available to parents of infants between 0-12 months old.
Edmonton
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: police
Police are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
-
Thieves steal truck from Edmonton Shriners, return it, before driving off in another
The local chapter of the Al Shamal Shriners – a charity that helps children access medical treatment – is asking for help after two of their trucks were stolen over the weekend.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories; Yellowknife expected to give update
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Harassment charge withdrawn against Sudbury area OPP sergeant
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Third suspect charged in Sioux Lookout murder
Another Sioux Lookout man has been arrested in connection with a murder in the small northwestern Ontario town more than a week ago, the third suspect charged in the case.
-
Free Sudbury event for anyone struggling, hurting in any way
The annual Five Cent City event returns to downtown Sudbury this weekend to connect people struggling with addiction or mental health issues with help and showcase some community members who have overcome challenges in different ways.
London
-
'It was disgusting': Queer community accuses security at Budweiser Gardens of gender-policing washrooms
Budweiser Gardens is under fire after attendees claimed the venue's contracted security gender policed the bathrooms during a RuPaul's Drag Race show in London, Ont.
-
Fatal Middlesex Centre collision claims two teens
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
-
London man allegedly asks for directions downtown then stabs victims
A 24-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to two stabbings that took place over the weekend in the downtown core.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial
The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after it received complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
Temporary halt on fuel tax would help people, Manitoba NDP says
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats promised Monday to temporarily suspend the province's fuel tax if they win the election slated for Oct. 3.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Food Bank cancels sorting shifts because there wasn't enough food to sort
The Ottawa Food Bank has apologized to food sorting volunteers whose shifts were cancelled this week because there was not enough food to sort.
-
Two people in critical condition after stabbing in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau Canal
Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public's help following suspicious disappearance
Battlefords RCMP are seeking the public's help in the search for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen in early July.
-
Buyer found for shuttered Saskatoon motel
A Saskatoon motel that was closed by the city's fire department in July 2020 appears to have been sold.
-
No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house was reported in the west central region of the city.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 50 buildings burned by wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost or damaged due to the McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
-
'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment
As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.
-
B.C. tour operator offering shuttle service between Penticton and Vancouver to help people stranded by wildfires
With a non-essential travel ban in place across B.C.’s Okanagan due to wildfires, a Penticton-based tour operator is using its fleet to shuttle people between the city and Vancouver.
Regina
-
Sask. to offer up to $70M for livestock producers hit hard by drought
The Saskatchewan government will distribute as much as $70 million to livestock producers hit hard by drought this year.
-
Accused killer of Misha Pavelick still without lawyer following third Regina youth court appearance
The 34-year-old man accused of killing Misha Pavelick when he was 17 in May of 2006 still hasn’t obtained a lawyer following his third court appearance on Monday.
-
Dolegala, receivers and defense get high praise from Wes Cates following big win against B.C.
The Riders are marching into the second half of the 2023 season with a renewed purpose after an impressive showing against B.C. from QB Jake Dolegala, the team's receiving corps and defense.
Vancouver Island
-
Men arrested after suspicious fire damages Nanaimo dental office
Two men are in police custody in Nanaimo after a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to a downtown dental office.
-
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows to more than 15 square kilometres
A pair of wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island have merged into one large fire measuring more than 15 square kilometres.