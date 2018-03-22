Featured
Trudeau to meet with Gallant, attend roundtable during N.B. visit
Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, and New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, right, speak with the media in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday, August 23, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 7:07AM ADT
SUSSEX, N.B. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit New Brunswick today.
Trudeau will conduct some early morning press interviews before stopping in Sussex where he is to meet with Premier Brian Gallant.
The prime minister is then scheduled to take part in a roundtable discussion on rural economic growth.
Trudeau will then move on to Sussex Regional High School where he will visit the Work Room Career Resource Centre.