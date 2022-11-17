Truro Christian school on lockdown as RCMP investigate potential threat

A private school in Truro, N.S., is on lockdown as police investigate a potential threat.

The RCMP says officers are at the Colchester Christian Academy on East Court Road as a precaution.

The school said in a Facebook post that students are safe in their classrooms.

Police have not released any details about the alleged threat.

The Colchester Christian Academy says it offers Christian education to students in grades pre-primary to 12.