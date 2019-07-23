

CTV Atlantic





One person is in hospital, a suspect is in custody, and a hospital is on lockdown as police continue to search for a second suspect following a shooting in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

RCMP say shots were fired following an altercation involving a number of people at a home on Truro Heights Road in Millbrook, N.S., around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was injured and taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

One suspect was arrested and a second suspect fled on foot.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre was first placed on lockdown at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, as a safety measure. The lockdown was lifted at 5:20 p.m.

However, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says a second lockdown was put in place at the hospital at 7:45 p.m., on the advice of police.

The lockdown remains in place, but all hospital services and programs are open and available to patients and the public.

The hospital’s main entrance and emergency department entrance are open to patients and their caregivers, as well as hospital staff. Police and hospital security staff will be monitoring the entrances.

Visitors are not permitted at the hospital during the lockdown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are still looking for the second suspect. A police dog has been called in to assist with the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Millbrook RCMP.