Truro man charged in connection with armed robbery at gas station

A 25-year-old man from Truro, N.S., is facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a gas station with a weapon and tried to steal a vehicle in order to flee the scene.

The RCMP responded to the Esso gas station on Robie Street in Truro before 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.

According to police, a man entered the gas station and threatened staff with a weapon while demanding they open the safe.

Police say the man fled the store with cash and cigarettes.

According to the RCMP, he then tried to flee the scene in a vehicle that was already occupied by other people, near the drive-thru at McDonald's on Robie Street.

However, the man was unsuccessful and fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

On Wednesday, Colby Daniel Scott Smith was charged with:

robbery

disguise with intent

attempted theft of a motor vehicle

three counts of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 16

three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Police say Smith was already in custody on unrelated matters when the robbery charges were laid.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on March 20 at 9:30 a.m.