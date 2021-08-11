HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old Truro, N.S. man is facing several charges after RCMP say he assaulted three police officers and attempted to take an officer's gun after being arrested for impaired driving.

Pictou County District RCMP says at approximately 7:10 a.m. on August 4, officers responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 376 in Lyons Brook, N.S.

According to police, a male driver fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. Police say the man was located in a nearby store and exhibited signs of impairment.

Police say the man was arrested without incident for impaired operation of a conveyance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He was taken to the Pictou RCMP Detachment for further testing as officers believed he was impaired by a drug.

“Shortly after arriving at the Detachment, the man began threatening police. The man’s behaviour then escalated and he began damaging property in the Detachment. Police demanded several times that the man stop damaging property, to which he responded by assaulting a police officer. Police began trying to subdue the man by returning him to handcuffs. The man resisted the officers’ initial efforts but was eventually handcuffed,” Pictou County District RCMP says in a release.

Police say after completing a drug evaluation, the man was held in custody until he was sober enough to be released.

“At approximately 3:15 p.m., police began the release process and were explaining the man’s release documents to him when he hit an officer in the waist. The man then grabbed onto another officer’s gun. The man was then guided to the ground and then returned to his cell,” say police.

Patrick Owen MacDonald, 31, of Truro, has been charged with the following:

Three counts of assaulting a peace officer

Disarming a peace officer

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Four counts of uttering threats to property

Mischief under $5,000

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Possession of stolen property

Police say MacDonald has been remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Wednesday.