HALIFAX -- The Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., is on lockdown Friday morning.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it can’t say why the hospital is on lockdown, other than it’s a measure to "protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff."

Patients are still allowed in, but access is controlled.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil told Big Dog Radio that police received a request from the emergency department to attend and secure the facility around 6 a.m. Friday.

MacNeil says the lockdown is a precautionary measure related to an incident in the Halifax area, and there is nothing to suggest a current threat to the Truro area community.

Details on the Halifax incident have not been disclosed at this time.