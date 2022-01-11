Truro police arrest, charge 34-year-old man following fraud investigation

Police in Truro have arrested a 34-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S. following an investigation into fraud involving three local financial institutions.

The Truro Police Service says in late November, a local bank reported that fraudulent activity had occurred on the account of a deceased customer.

"The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division investigated this complaint, gathered evidence, and executed several production orders that revealed that the fraud had occurred at three local banks," reads a release from Truro police.

Police say Jason Walter Ehler was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with:

11 counts of fraud;

11 counts of forgery; and

11 counts of false pretenses.

Ehler is scheduled to return to court on March 2.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are anticipated.