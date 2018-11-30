

Truro police have arrested a 69-year-old man and charged him with historic sexual offences involving two young males.

Police say they arrested Arthur Chestnut of Truro on Friday day for offences that are alleged to have occurred between 1968 and 1970.

“The victims, who are now adults, reported the crimes to the Truro Police Service in June and in August, 2018,” the Truro police said in a news release.

The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division started an investigation into the allegations and consulted with the Public Prosecution Service on relevant charges for the time period.

Police charged Chestnut with two counts of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic for the survivors who often feel the lifelong impact of these crimes,” the Truro Police said in the release. “Our investigation leads us to believe there are other victims.”

The charges against Chestnut have yet to be proven in court.

The Truro Police Service encourages and supports anyone else who may have had a similar type of experience to contact them at 902-895-5351.