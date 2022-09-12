Truro police obtain arrest warrant for Indian Brook man after altercation

Police in Nova Scotia have issued an arrest warrant for an Indian Brook, N.S., man allegedly involved in a fight.

Friday evening, officers from the Truro Police Service responded to a report of a fight on Prince Street. Police say the two men involved in the fight knew each other.

According to police, one of the men was seriously injured in the altercation and was taken to hospital.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Claude Levi Maloney of Indian Brook, N.S.

Police say Maloney is five-foot-five and roughly 134 pounds.

Anyone with information about Maloney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351 or their local police detachment.