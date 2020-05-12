HALIFAX -- Police in Truro, N.S., say the search to find a missing three-year-old boy who disappeared from his grandmother’s yard on Wednesday has now shifted focus to a missing person investigation.

In a statement from Truro Police Service on Tuesday, police say they met with Dylan Ehler’s family and provided an overview of the extensive search efforts to locate the toddler.

After consulting with Ground Search and Rescue, Truro police say their ground, water and air search for the missing boy "has been exhausted."

"Truro Police Service are now focusing their efforts on the ongoing missing person investigation, which began when Dylan was first reported missing on May 6, 2020," said police in a statement on Tuesday.

Wednesday night, Dylan’s boots were found in separate areas along Lepper Brook, which runs near his grandmother's home.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to call Truro Police at 902-895-5351.

Recovery operation has focused on waterways

An extensive search has been underway around the Truro area since the boy was reported missing Wednesday.

The search effort shifted to a recovery operation Thursday evening, with much of the focus on Lepper Brook, the Salmon River, and Cobequid Bay.

Colchester Ground Search and Rescue set up a command post on the Timbits soccer field on Marshland Drive and Park Street on Friday.

Police say members searched both sides of the Salmon River banks, from Highway 102 to the soccer field. A Department of Natural Resources helicopter monitored the area from the air and identified areas of interest for searchers on the ground.

Over the weekend, search crews concentrated on the riverbed along Salmon River and the Lepper Brook area, where Dylan’s boots were found.

Officers also went back to Elizabeth and Queen streets to speak with residents in hopes of securing new information.

Boy disappeared from yard last week

Dylan Ehler was reported missing around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and an extensive search was launched that afternoon.

Police said last week that Dylan had been playing in his grandmother’s yard on Elizabeth Street when she became distracted by the family’s dog. When she turned back around, the boy was gone.

The search has included support from local police, a K9 unit, the Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue teams from Colchester County and Halifax, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, as well as a dive team.