The Truro Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a youth from the Truro area.

Truro police say Jacob Spring was last seen on East Prince Street on Sept. 1 at approximately 2:46 pm.

"At that time Jacob was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a quicksilver hat with a pink, blue and white design, and grey sneakers," Insp. Rob Hearn of the Truro Police Service said in a news release. "Jacob is six-foot-one and weighs 175 lbs with brown hair and eyes."

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacob Spring to contact Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Police file number – 2019-1328476.