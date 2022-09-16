‘Try Like Terry’: Maritime man to run 42 km around Cape Split trail to honour Terry Fox

A Maritime man will be honouring one of his heroes, Terry Fox, by running 42 kilometres to mark 42 years of the Terry Fox Run.

Back in 1980, Terry Fox dipped his leg in the Atlantic Ocean to begin his Marathon of Hope, a journey that would inspire generations.

“I’ve been blessed that I’ve had his brother here in my house. I’ve had his niece in my house,” said Duguay.

43-year-old Duguay is the organizer of the Terry Fox Run in Port Williams, N.S. In addition, he is gearing up to complete three loops of one of Nova Scotia’s most iconic trails, Cape Split.

“It’s such a rewarding path when you get to that final finish line and look above and just look out of that view. It’s my little happy space,” he said.

For the first time since the pandemic began, communities across Canada will be participating in the Terry Fox Run in-person.

Duguay says he wants to do his part to help the annual event bounce back.

“My goal was originally $2,000. I’m going to probably cheat and see if I can get a little bit more. $2,500 would kind of be my new push now,” he added.

After more than 40 years since Terry’s death and the Marathon of Hope, he remains to be one of the country’s biggest inspirations.

When the going gets tough on Cape Split Friday, Duguay says he’ll dig deep and think about the man behind the mission.

“Honestly, one of the best tag lines that ever came out is ‘Try Like Terry.’ Anytime you’re feeling down, “what would terry do?’”

The Terry Fox Run will take place in communities across Canada on Sunday, with school runs to follow Sept. 23.