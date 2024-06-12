Try tai chi: the physical and social benefits of the practice

Tai chi is a combination of martial arts and meditation with countless benefits

Tai Chi Cape Breton is currently hosting tai chi classes at the Hillsborough-Glenoyer Hall in Mabou, N.S.

“Tai chi is a way of life. It’s a wonderful way to bring other activities that we do into our wellness plan. When you add tai chi in, you start to really learn about how to function better where you are not feeling so well, where you have made choices that aren’t so beneficial in your day,” said Michelle Greenwell of Tai Chi Cape Breton in an interview with CTV’s Darrell Reeves.

Greenwell said tai chi allows people to develop their body movement skills and better understand their body.

“The seated form provides us with the way to understand our body and awareness and to develop better body movement skills and that takes us to the standing form where we don’t have to fight with our back, hip and shoulder,” she said. “I’ve seen everything from completely crippled up to being able to move with ease.”

Better sleep and mental capacity are some of the benefits of practising tai chi said Greenwell.

“People sleeping better, mental capacity and talked about depression. So being able to calm the mind.”

Participant Ken Deal said practising tai chi has helped him with walking following a hip replacement.

“When I first started tai chi I was walking with a cane. I had a hip replacement on my right side seven years ago and that didn’t work out well. After doing tai chi for several months, I no longer have to walk with a cane,” he said.

“My back pain, which I had and lived with everyday, has disappeared,” said participant Jeannette MacNeil.

“It changes the way you gather, because if not, you have to go to exercise class to get it done. You go because you just want to see everyone. It’s a great way to live,” said Greenwell.