The Transportation Safety Board is deploying a team of investigators to a landing incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The landing involved an Air Canada aircraft that was arriving from Orlando Saturday afternoon.

Officials on board flight 1219 declared an emergency after noting mechanical issues with the aircraft.

The plane landed safely around 3:45 p.m.

One runway was closed for less than half an hour during the incident.

The TSB says investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence further.