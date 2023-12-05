Tuesday marks International Volunteer Day: 'volunteers are the backbone of our foundation'
Outside of Home Hardware in Riverview, Vaughn Carey was busy clearing snow out of a pop-up tree lot on Tuesday afternoon.
“I took a week off work,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re going to see when they see this but I had some vacation time available to me so I took it off and this is what I decided to do.”
He’s a long time volunteer estimating that he’s been volunteering for about 40 years now and for the next week, he is volunteering his time to help sell Christmas trees and wreaths for the Boys and Girls Club of Riverview.
“It’s just a way to give back to the community. It’s pretty fulfilling believe it or not. It always gives me a good feeling when I do something,” he said.
“All the sales from the trees all go to the Boys and Girls Club in Riverview and ultimately that all goes to help all the kids out in the community.”
BGC Riverview says on average, they look for no less then 65-to-70 volunteers a year.
“To our organization and to I’m sure many non-profits, your volunteers are pretty much the foundation. They are the ones that allow us to do a lot of the work that we do,” said Executive Director, Lynda Carey.
She says despite the on-going support and the community always stepping up, the club is always looking for more help.
“One of our biggest programs, longest standing programs, that always needs volunteers is our in school breakfast program. Every school day we serve breakfast to up to 400 children a day in two schools, Riverview East and West Riverview School. As you can imagine, serving 400 children takes a few people to do.”
Volunteers are also essential to fundraising efforts, like tree sales that are happening right now.
She says there’s also opportunities for students to gain real-life experience while also giving back some of their time.
“A lot of people don’t know what non-profits are out there and we’re fortunate in Greater Moncton to have the Volunteer Centre where people can actually go and register and say ‘I want to volunteer’ and it’s like a hub,” she said.
Adding, “I hear more and more that people are looking for those opportunities to be involved so I’m excited that that’s happening and I’m hoping that is a sign of the positive growth that we’ll see again.”
December 5th marks International Volunteer Day which is essentially 24 hours designed to shine a light on volunteer efforts everywhere and the impact they have.
“The volunteers are the backbone of our foundation,” said Community Development Director for Nova Scotia with the Terry Fox Foundation, Lacey Johns.
“We are 100 per cent volunteer led. We couldn’t do what we do without all of them.”
Heading into its 43rd year, the Terry Fox Foundation has always relied on the support of volunteers.
“Every single year, we have what we call our Terry Foxers and that’s what we call all of our volunteers. They are all so supportive, they’re all inspired by Terry Fox and what he started back in 1980,” Johns said.
Adding that in the Atlantic provinces there are about 150 community runs and 825 school runs, which means they need over a thousand volunteers each year.
However, in the six years since she’s been at the foundation, she said finding volunteers has never been a big issue.
“If we do have a volunteer who is retiring, they have a succession plan,” she said.
“I have, for example, a run in Baddeck, he wanted to retire, he couldn’t find anybody, he’s like ‘I’m not going to leave you high and dry,’ he continued to stay on until he found someone. We have such wonderful people within each community that will not let a community run fall.”
She adds that it’s very important to continue to teach Terry’s legacy in schools so that those students can grow up to become the next batch of volunteers.
More information on how to volunteer with the Terry Fox Foundation can be found here.
More information on how to volunteer with BGC Riverview can be found here
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, news that comes amid reports from local officials that a woman and child drowned last week at Devil’s Bridge.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
'Widespread' sexual and gender-based crimes committed during Hamas attack, Israeli officials say
Israeli officials say there were 'widespread' sexual and gender-based crimes committed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
Canadian 15-year-old students' math scores have been dipping since 2003: study
Most 15-year-old students in Canada met the basic standards for math and the country was among the top 10 performers in the tests, though scores have been dropping since 2003, according to a new global report.
Toronto
-
New video shows escaped kangaroo captured and wrangled into police cruiser
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
3 male suspects allegedly rob, smash displays at Cartier at Yorkdale Mall
Toronto police are searching for three suspects who allegedly smashed Cartier’s display cases at Yorkdale Mall and stole an undisclosed number of items.
-
Toronto won't back down from court fight with Uber: Mayor
Toronto City Hall is preparing to go to court against Uber in a battle over a recent council vote to cap the number of ridesharing licences.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire
A southeast Calgary home was destroyed and two neighbouring homes were damaged in a Tuesday afternoon blaze, but no one was hurt.
-
Grass fire north of Calgary under control; downed power line suspected cause
A grass fire north of Calgary believed to have been caused by a downed power line has been brought under control.
-
Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff
The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Half of seniors have not received their COVID-19 booster dose, says Quebec minister
Half of Quebec seniors have not received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, said on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Broberg 'frustrated' with Oilers as GM, agent work to 'resolve this issue': TSN
Philip Broberg and his agent are "frustrated" with the Edmonton Oilers but have not been granted permission to seek a trade, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Nurses concerned about cuts, Alberta health minister hints at hirings after letters to union
Alberta's health minister said Tuesday she's "really confident" the province will be able to hire more front-line staff to augment the current health-care workforce.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Cherished, 400-pound church bell stolen from Sudbury-area church
A Roman Catholic artifact has been stolen from St. Christopher Catholic Church in Whitefish, a small community west of Sudbury.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
-
Two injured after school bus, vehicle collide in south London, Ont.
Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and a passenger vehicle collided in the city’s south end.
-
'Will it ever end?' Hyde Park’s growth forces more detours
Growing pains are again impacting residents and businesses in Hyde Park. Throughout development, construction has promoted delays, and this week, another closure of Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road has locals up in arms.
Winnipeg
-
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
99-years-old and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of possible tuberculosis exposure at Sacred Heart High School
Ottawa Public Health is warning students, families and staff at a local high school about a risk of exposure to tuberculosis and is recommending testing for those who might have been exposed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Emails show Sask. government delayed report of Crown losses before key byelection
The Saskatchewan government prevented the release of an unflattering earnings report from a provincial Crown prior to summer byelections, the opposition NDP alleges.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
-
Vancouver mayor to propose significant changes involving park board Wednesday: sources
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to propose some fundamental changes to the city's park board at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Scholarship launched for volleyball player killed in B.C. car crash, two critically injured athletes identified online
A scholarship has been set up in memory of the varsity volleyball player killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops, B.C., last week.
Regina
-
'It's not a good look': Sask NDP criticize province's mammogram plan due to donations from contracted health provider
The Government of Saskatchewan is facing questions after a subsidiary of a private health firm currently contracted by the province was found to have donated nearly $20,000 to the Saskatchewan Party.
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Emails show Sask. government delayed report of Crown losses before key byelection
The Saskatchewan government prevented the release of an unflattering earnings report from a provincial Crown prior to summer byelections, the opposition NDP alleges.
Vancouver Island
-
'It has had a good run': Cowichan Valley residents are ready to part with the world's largest hockey stick
As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. It’s estimated that a fix would cost $1.5 million to $2 million, therefore the Cowichan Valley Regional District began a lengthy public consultation process of what to do next.
-
Volunteers still needed for Nanaimo food bank this holiday season
The Loaves and Fishes food bank in Nanaimo is looking for more volunteers to get through the holiday season.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.